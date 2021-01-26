



Warner Bros has denied the rumours that a Harry Potter-inspired television series is currently in the works. On Monday (January 25), Social media was rife with talks of a television series based on the life of the young wizard, Harry Potter. The rumour was solidified by multiple media reports, including an article from Hollywood Reporter […]

The post Warner Bros Addresses "Harry Potter" TV Series Rumours appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper