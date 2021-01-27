Police in Ikorodu arrests 242 armed robbers, record 192 cultism cases in one year, says Lagos CP | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos state commissioner of police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, on Wednesday, said the state Command had arrested 242 armed robbers, and recorded 192 cultism cases, out of which 172 had been filed in various courts, within a year, in Ikorodu division.

Odumosu, who disclosed this at a town hall meeting on security, held at the Ikorodu town hall, in Lagos, added that 28 arms and 120 ammunitions were also recovered from suspected criminals, while 17 vehicles were impounded and 18 criminal cases recorded in the division.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that community leaders, the representative of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Traffic Management Authority LASTMA, VGN and other security agencies attended the meeting.

“Stakeholders should support the command in unravelling the mysteries behind the security challenges confronting this ancient town. The achievements recorded so far was made possible through the deployment of…