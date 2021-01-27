Police nab 12 suspects over armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms in NigerNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Police command in Niger says it has arrested 12 suspects over armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and possession of 13 locally fabricated guns in different parts of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer( PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement issued in Minna.

Abiodun said that police operatives attached to Sarkin-Pawa division on Jan. 21, at about 1930 hours, arrested three suspects with eleven locally fabricated guns at Sabon-gari area of Sarkin Pawa which were concealed in a bag of sawdust.

During interrogation, he said, one of the suspects claimed to be a member of the vigilance group at Gwagwada Chukun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and that he contracted one Titus Ishaku, a welder, to fabricate the eleven guns for him at the rate of N3,000 each.

Similarly, the PPRO said, police operatives attached to Agwara division while on patrol along kasabo/Agwara road, on Jan.20 at about 1000 hours…