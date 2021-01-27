WhatsApp clears misinformation, reassures of account securityTechnology — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Messaging platform, WhatsApp, has assured that no one would have their account suspended or deleted on February 8, 2021.

The messaging platform, with billions of users, said there has been a lot of misinformation causing confusion around the recent update and privacy policy, which forces users to accept the new changes that will allow it to share users information with its parent company, Facebook, and roll out advertising and e-commerce or have their access cut off from February 8.

Clearing the air, WhatsApp, in a statement, said the messaging platform was built on a simple idea of privacy protection, and will always protect users’ personal conversations with end-to-end encryption so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see these private messages.

As a result, the messaging platform does not keep logs of who everyone…