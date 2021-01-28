Customs seizes lion bones, pangolin scales worth N952m | The Guardian Nigeria News



The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command, Lagos, has seized lion bones and pangolin scales worth N952 million.

The Customs Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Mohammed Abba-Kura, disclosed that the items were billed for export to Vietnam when they were intercepted.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, Abba-Kura said the contrabands were in a 20-feet container with number CSLU 2362640, heading to Haiphong, Vietnam.

He said the items, comprising 162 sacks of pangolin scales weighing 8,800kgs and 57 sacks of mixed endangered species of various sizes such as ivory/animal horns, lion bones and others were falsely declared as furniture components.

He added that the total weight of the items stood at 854,719 tonnes, valued at N952 million.

“On January 21, based on credible intelligence, Customs operatives at the export seat of Apapa command, successfully detected and arrested one unit of 20-feet container which was processed for export and falsely declared…