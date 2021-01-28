Despite Buhari's anti-graft campaigns, Nigeria remains second ‘most corrupt’ in West Africa





Despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption campaigns since winning his first term election about five years ago, Nigeria is still been perceived as one of Africa’s most corrupt countries. Not only did the country slipped two places below from 146th position in 2019 to 149th in 2020, the country also scored 26 out of 100 points, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper