Increased productivity, not border closure solution to food insecurity- ArabaFeatures — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The managing director of African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF), Dr Adebisi Araba has advised the Federal Government to support farmers with critical infrastructures to increase productivity in the agri-food sector rather than resort to the shutting of borders if Nigeria will achieve self-sufficiency and security in food production.

Araba gave the advice In an interview with The Guardian recently where he noted the solution to food insecurity is to assist smallholder farmers to gain the right access to needed information, finance as a well as providing the needed infrastructure to ensure farm produce go from production hubs to the market with ease.

His words: “A lot of people have heard about this, we keep talking about productivity and competitiveness, It’s not just about closing borders. For example in mid-2019, Nigeria’s borders were closed and one of the reasons cited was the flooding of the domestic market with imported rice. Between mid-2019 and the end of…