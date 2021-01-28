NANS backs NDLEA over drug test proposal for students | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has applauded the proposal by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for students to undergo drug integrity test before admission into the university.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Head of Public Affairs, NDLEA, Mr Jonah Achema, quoted the NANS President, Mr Sunday Asefon as stating this during a solidarity visit to the NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.) in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Marwa had, on Monday, said that the agency would seek government approval to conduct drug tests on tertiary institutions’ new students, security agencies’ fresh recruits and appointees.

According to Asefon, “We support the drug test policy. Drug has done more harm than good to Nigerian students. We do not want them to continue to die of drugs,” he said.

The NANS president, who gave instances of students undermining dangers under the influence of drugs, noted that the initiative was not…