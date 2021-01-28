NNPC records 92% increase in sales of petroleum products in October | The Guardian Nigeria News



The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced that its downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), recorded a total of ₦158.04 billion from the sales of white products in the month of October 2020.

The Corporation disclosed this on its October Monthly and Financial Operation Report (MFOR) in Abuja, on Thursday.

It said the amount represented 92 per cent increase over the ₦80.15 billion sales in September 2020.

The report indicated that total revenues generated from the sales of white products for the period October 2019 to October 2020 stood at ₦1.95 trillion, with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) accounting for about 99.07 per cent of the total sales with a value of over ₦1. 9trillion.

In terms of volume, the October 2020 sales figure translates to a total of 1.224.54 billion litres of white products sold and distributed by PPMC within the period compared with 603.39 million litres in the month of September 2020.

This, it said,…