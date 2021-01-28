Osinbajo commends health workers, NCDC | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has commended efforts by public health workers and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) towards the containment of COVID-19 in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Emmanuel Ehanire, Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adeleke Mamora, and the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, received Osinbajo during a visit to NCDC’s National Reference Laboratory, the apex laboratory, in Abuja.

Directors as well as other members of NCDC staff and partners were also present at the visit.

The visit of the Vice President was an opportunity for him to appreciate the efforts of NCDC staff, State Public Health Teams and other public health workers who have been working tirelessly in response to the pandemic for…