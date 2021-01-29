Army, DSS pledge more synergy toward achieving successesNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian Army, 4 Brigade, Benin, has pledged continous synergy with the Department of State Services (DSS), Edo Command, toward achieving successes in internal security operations in the state.

The Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Musa Sadiq, made the pledge on Friday in Benin, when he received Mrs Ebun Likinyon, the new State Director of the Service, during her courtesy visit to his office.

Sadiq also gave assurance that the Brigade would continue to collaborate with other sister security agencies in the state so as to record more successes in internal security operations.

He noted that the role of the DSS was important in achieving successful operation considering its vital role in information and intelligence gathering.

The commander also said the synergy between the DSS and other security Agencies was inevitable and promised to ensure continuity of the existing cooperation between the DSS and the Nigerian Army.

Earlier in her remarks, Likinyon…