Buhari makes best choices in Service Chiefs appointments – Minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that President Muhammadu Buhari made the best choices in the appointment of the new Service Chiefs.

The Minister stated this in Abuja while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the gains of the fight against insecurity and other security issues.

He noted that the choice of appointment of service chiefs is the exclusive priority of the President who has information about their competences and capabilities.

“Based on available information at our disposal, the President has made the best choices.

“These men are not new to the theatres of conflict, almost all of them have served in one capacity or the other in the theatre.

“Having served in the theatres of conflict, it will make their jobs easier.

“They are not starting afresh and we hope that they will take off from where their predecessors stopped,’’he said.

The minister called on Nigerians to give the new service chiefs the support that…