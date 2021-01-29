Buhari warns against fuelling of ethnic, religious prejudices | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that stoking ethnic and religious prejudices would not augur well for the development of the country. Speaking yesterday in Abuja, he said his administration would continue to create the enabling environment for religious freedom as guaranteed by the constitution.

The President was addressing the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, during a courtesy call to the State House.

He said: “The Federal Government will continue to promote religious freedom as it is a constitutional responsibility. I…