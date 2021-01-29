COVID-19: NCDC records 864 new infections, total now 127,024 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 864 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 127, 024.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the country has so far tested 1,270,523 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020 in the country.

The country’s COVID-19 cases fell below 1,000 on Thursday, but Lagos state the nation’s epicentre of the pandemic didn’t register any infection.

It stated that the 864 new infections and additional three deaths were registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

The new update represented a sharp fall in infections, compared with the 1,861 cases registered on Wednesday with 22 deaths.

“The reason for the sharp fall was that no case of the virus was registered for Lagos, which reported 773 cases the previous day.”

NAN recalls that the same thing happened few days ago…