Covid-19 vaccine: FG is targeting 70 per cent coverage of Nigerians, says Director | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Executive Director, National Primarily Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaibu, has said that the Federal Government was targeting vaccinating 70 per cent of Nigerians against Covid-19.

Shuaibu, who disclosed this during a webinar hosted by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, on the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine, on Thursday, in Kaduna, added that 30 per cent of those eligible will be vaccinated under the first phase, while the remaining 40 per cent would receive their own vaccine under the second phase.

He also disclosed that the first phase of the vaccination would prioritize Health workers and aged people, with underlying health challenges, stressing that government was doing everything possible to ensure that those targeted were vaccinated to curb the spread of the Virus.

Dr Shuaibu disclosed that 20 per cent of the vaccine would be sourced free of charge from the COVAX facility, while government would procure the rest, assuring…