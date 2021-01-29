Governorship shift to Anambra South is non-negotiable, says Intersociety | The Guardian Nigeria News

A civil rights group, the International Society for Civil Liberties & Rule of Law (Intersociety) has decried attempts by some persons and groups to change the existing power sharing arrangement in Anambra State. Intersociety disclosed that it has carefully studied the position of the governorship and its rotation among the three Senatorial Districts since May 29, 1999.



“We found that going by the 1999 Constitution, which is the grundnorm or chief basic law of the country since 29th May 1999, the Anambra South Senatorial District, beyond all arguments, sentiments and excuses, is the next Senatorial District to produce the next governor in the forthcoming November 6, 2021 Governorship Election.”

In a statement to The Guardian by the chairman of its Board of Trustees, Mr. Emeka Umeagbalasi and Head of Good Governance, Chinwe Umeche, Intersociety declared that the move to deny Anambra South the governorship slot in the November 6 governorship poll is akin to changing…