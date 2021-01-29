Nigeria not ceding sovereignty to China by borrowing, says expertNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Dr Efem Ubi, Director of Research, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, says the allegation by critics that Nigeria is gradually ceding her sovereignty to China on account of excessive borrowing is untrue.

Ubi made this assertion on Friday in Abuja in a presentation at a round table organised by the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, stressing that such critics were ignorant of the issues.

The round table is entitled, “Nigeria-China Relations: Reflections on Equal Friendship, Equal Partners and Prosperity in Solidarity.’’

Ubi said that arguments about whether Nigeria can repay the rising Chinese debts and speculations regarding the loan terms were mere Western propaganda to undermine the unprecedented excellent relations between Africa and China.

“Uninformed debates stem from skeptics based on lack of information, misinformation and disinformation about the loans.

“This has often been described as Western countries’…