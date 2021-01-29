No poison found in suspect letter to Tunisian president | The Guardian Nigeria News

A suspicious letter addressed to Tunisian President Kais Saied did not contain any dangerous material, a senior official said Friday, after the presidency had suggested an attempted poisoning.

Saied’s chief of staff Nadia Akacha, who opened the envelope, was briefly hospitalised this week after suffering from short-term vision loss and headaches, according to the presidency.

Tunisian media suggested the letter may have contained ricin, a poison that can be lethal in high doses.

But Mohsen Dali, the spokesman of the prosecution department, told AFP that analysis carried out on the empty…