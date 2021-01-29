Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 08, 2020 US President Donald Trump speaks with US representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as he meets with Republican members of the US Congress in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC. – Donald Trump met with US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida January 28, 2021 amid a tug of war over the Republican Party’s future, with congressional leadership appearing eager to present a united front with the former president (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Donald Trump met with US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida Thursday amid a tug of war over the Republican Party’s future, with congressional leadership appearing eager to present a united front with the former president.

Winning back the House of Representatives from Democrats in 2022 was the primary topic of the meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, according to a readout provided by Save America, a political action committee linked to…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

