Value of Dogecoin soars after Elon Musk endorsement | The Guardian Nigeria News

Amidst the instability in market value of cryptocurrencies globally, Dogecoin (DOGE) on Thursday hit a record high, appreciating by over 800% in 24 hours

Dogecoin, a meme-based crypto, was less than $0.13 per coin but spiked to $0.082 per coin on Thursday.

The crypto is not so popular compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies but enjoys the endorsement of current world’s richest man Elon Musk.

Elon Musk in a tweet in July 2020 projects Dogecoin to reach an influential stage in global financial system in the future.

Musk had singlehandedly pumped the price of Dogecoin with a handful of tweets from his Twitter handle with closed to 44 million followers.

Crypto traders and global investors are rushing to have a stake in this fast-growing crypto, on the account that it has the unique endorsement of the world’s richest individual presently worth $199 billion.

DOGE, which was started in 2013, is now the 10th most valuable cryptocurrency by market value,…