Black Lives Matter proposed for Nobel Peace Prize | The Guardian Nigeria News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 20: People walk and skate past a Black Lives Matter mural on Hollywood Boulevard on January 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris became the countryís first female, Black and South Asian American vice president. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP

Black Lives Matter, a movement which became a rallying cry after the killing by US police of an unarmed black man, has been proposed for the Nobel Peace Prize, a Norwegian MP said Saturday.

Founded in the United States in 2013, the movement received an impetus in May after George Floyd died. A white policeman had knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes ignoring Floyd’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

The incident fuelled protests in the United States that sped across the world.

This movement has become one of the strongest global movements for working with racial injustice," Petter…



