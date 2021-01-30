Police assure strict enforcement of COVID-19 regulationsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has assured Nigerians of strict enforcement of the regulations on COVID-19 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, which makes wearing of facemasks in public compulsory in the country and non-compliance an offence in the effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, yesterday, in Abuja, Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police (CP), explained that the Force was working assiduously to ensure adequate compliance to the order.

He said: “The Nigerian Police is charged with the responsibility of enforcing all laws and regulations that are legitimate in this country and one of our core responsibilities is to enforce such orders. We will in that same spirit and manner enforce this current order.

“On our part, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has already made adequate provisions for facemasks for Police personnel, so we also expect Police officers to…