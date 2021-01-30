Spain economy shrinks 11% in 2020: statistics institute | The Guardian Nigeria News

Spain’s economy contracted sharply by 11 percent in 2020 in one of the worst results of the eurozone with its key tourism sector battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published on Friday by the National Statistics Institute, the figure was largely in line with the fall of 11.2 percent predicted by Spain’s government although the International Monetary Fund had seen a sharper contraction of 12.8 percent.

