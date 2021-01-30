WHO virus probe team visits China propaganda exhibit, hospital in Wuhan | The Guardian Nigeria News

A team of WHO experts investigating the origins of the coronavirus toured a propaganda exhibition celebrating China’s recovery from the pandemic in Wuhan on Saturday, after a meeting at the hospital that treated the first confirmed Covid-19 cases over a year ago.

Details of the trip have been scant so far, with the media kept at arm’s length and information on the itinerary dribbling out via tweets from the World Health Organization experts instead of China’s tight-lipped Communist authorities.

The group was driven to the Jinyintan Hospital, the first to receive officially diagnosed Covid-19 patients in late 2019, as the horrors of the virus emerged in the central Chinese city.

In a tweet, team member Peter…