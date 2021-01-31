COREN tasks Umahi on capable successor for projects sustenance | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has been tasked to ensure that his successor would be capable of sustaining his administration’s numerous mega-projects.

Mr Ali Rabiu, the National President, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), made the request on Sunday during his delegation’s visit to the governor at his hometown, Uburu, Ohaoazara LGA.

Rabiu said that most veritable projects executed by leaders in the country were not sustained by their successors, expressing optimism that such would not be seen in Ebonyi.

“All the projects we saw in Ebonyi are the largest in Africa and they are quite complementary to one another.

“The new teaching hospital project is capable of stemming medical tourism in Nigeria and it is difficult to believe that such could be constructed by a state government.

“The Commissioner for Infrastructural Development for Concession told me that the hospital, international airport, among others can…