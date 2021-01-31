Defamation of character: Court orders substituted service on Ohakim





A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, presided over by Justice Y. Halilu, has ordered substituted service of the Originating Processes and all other processes incidental to Suit No: CV/3248/200 on former Imo State overnor, Ikedi Ohakim, in a case of defamation of character instituted by Mrs. Chinyere Amuchinwa. Upon hearing the Motion […]

