Dodo emerges Buhari’s new ADC; Abubakar proceeds to Chile





President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the nomination of Lt. Col. Yusuf Dodo as his Aide-De-Camp (ADC). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the appointment of Dodo followed the nomination of Buhari’s out-going ADC, Col. Mohammed Abubakar to attend a five-month course in Santiago, Chile from March 8 to July 30. The course is […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper