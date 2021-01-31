Police nab suspected female robber, 15 others | The Guardian Nigeria News

Police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command, between January 29 and 30, arrested 13 suspected traffic robbers in Oshodi and Ketu (Alausa) areas of the state, as it intensifies efforts in mopping up criminals suspected to be attacking motorists and commuters in traffic.

The arrest came on the heels of a four—day surveillance on black spots in Oshodi and Alausa (Ketu) with a view to weeding out criminals in the areas where it was reliably gathered that the suspects, most of who pretend to be load carriers in Oshodi, but abscond with travellers’ loads at dawn and at night. It has also been gathered that they often attack and rob unsuspecting Lagosians, especially travellers and commuters, in the areas.

The suspects were picked up by the Rapid Response Squad’s (RRS) Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi’s led team between 10:45pm on Friday and 4:30am on Saturday at Oshodi Oke and Alausa respectively.

The suspects that were picked up in…