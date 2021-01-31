Salah ends goal drought as Liverpool beat West Ham | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (L) scores the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Liverpool at The London Stadium, in east London on January 31, 2021. (Photo by Clive Rose / POOL / AFP)

Mohamed Salah ended his Premier League goal drought in style as the Egypt star produced two superb finishes to inspire Liverpool’s 3-1 win at West Ham on Sunday.

Salah had gone six league games without scoring until he broke West Ham’s resistance in the second half with his first goal in the competition since December.

The 28-year-old followed that fine strike with another eye-catching effort and his masterclass ensured Liverpool made it two successive league wins.

Salah is the first player to score at least 20 goals in all competitions in four consecutive seasons for Liverpool since Ian Rush in the 1980s.

Georginio Wijnaldum grabbed Liverpool’s third as Jurgen Klopp’s side moved above Leicester into third…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR