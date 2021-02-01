75 Nigerian health workers test positive for COVID-19 – NCDC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 75 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week across the country.

Its Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known at the national briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

Ihekweazu said that the number of healthcare workers getting infected was becoming worrisome.

He said efforts were ongoing to ensure that health workers were actively protected against the virus.

“First, I’ll like to address the increasing number of COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers themselves.

“In the last one week, 75 healthcare workers were infected, but we can reduce this risk.

“For healthcare workers, please maintain a high index of suspicion at all times. We need you alive and well.

“This means that you should suspect COVID-19 in every case you meet until ruled out. Even, when ruled out, there is still a small risk of infection.

“We are rolling out the use of Rapid…