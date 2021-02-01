Dubai shuts bars after coronavirus surgeWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The closures, effective from Tuesday, are among a raft of steps “taken in response to rising violations of preventive measures,” authorities said in a statement.

Indoor venues, including cinemas and sports venues, will have their capacity cut by half.

Hotels, swimming pools and private beaches must operate at 70 percent of capacity.

Dubai’s vast shopping malls must also reduce visitors to 70 percent of the usual traffic.

Restaurants and cafes are required to close by 1.00 am.

“Penalties will be strictly imposed on anyone found posing a risk to public health by deliberately disregarding preventive measures or not observing them properly,” the Crisis and Disaster Management Committee said.

Dubai has sought to manage the pandemic without closing its doors and reopened to tourism in July.

But while masks and…