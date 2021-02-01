FG reopens Third Mainland Bridge, ahead of schedule | The Guardian Nigeria News



The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday, said that the total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge would be lifted at midnight of Jan. 31, 24 hours ahead of schedule.

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone that the contractor was able to complete the repair works on the bridge on Saturday, hence the lifting of the total closure at midnight.

“The casting of the expansion joints was completed on Saturday. Therefore, the Third Mainland Bridge will be opened by 12 midnight of Jan. 31.

“Motorists can start plying the bridge as from 12 midnight,” he said.

While thanking road users for their understanding, Popoola said that the reopening had been communicated to the Lagos State government and all relevant agencies to ensure seamless traffic on the highway.

NAN recalls that Popoola had, on Jan. 27, announced a three-day total shutdown of the bridge from the midnight of Friday to midnight of Monday, Feb. 1 to allow for…