Mixta Nigeria launches next phase of Beechwood Park | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mixta Africa, the leading real estate company in Africa with a track record of over 11,000 units across various African countries is delighted to announce the launch of the second phase of Beechwood Park Estate development. The estate is located within the same land expanse as its phase one development, situated on the Lekki-Epe Expressway and a short drive from the future Lagos International Airport and close to the region’s largest Deep Sea Port and major Nigerian and International Companies.

Beechwood Park 2 is a smart community that offers homeowners the necessary amenities required for daily living.

With infrastructures such as Wi-Fi, recreational sports centers, on-site laundromat, solar power, and 24/7 facility management, this development is the ultimate choice for everyone. Its location also allows easy access to great schools, parks and playgrounds, reliable health care, shopping centers, financial institutions, and office spaces.

In its first phase, Beechwood Park was…