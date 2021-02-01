‘Sad’ Spurs stunned as Trossard boosts Brighton | The Guardian Nigeria News

Jose Mourinho admitted his “sad” Tottenham flops “lacked energy” after Leandro Trossard rocked their top four challenge as the Brighton forward sealed a shock 1-0 win on Sunday.

Mourinho’s side were hoping to get back on track after losing to Liverpool on Thursday, but instead they suffered a damaging second successive defeat.

Trossard netted in the first half at the Amex Stadium and, with Tottenham’s Harry Kane sidelined by injury, the visitors lacked the quality to salvage an equaliser.

Tottenham are languishing in sixth place, with just two wins in their last nine Premier League matches.

They trail six points behind fourth placed Leicester, albeit…