Segun Oni expresses interest in 2022 Ekiti gubernatorial poll | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Gov. Segun Oni and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Ekiti, on Monday, said that he would re-contest the governorship post in the state in the Year 2022.

Oni, a former Deputy National Chairman (South) of APC before decamping to the PDP, said this in Ado Ekiti while opening his campaign office christened: `PDP family edifice’, in preparation for the forthcoming poll in the state.

Oni, while expressing his interest in the number one seat in the state, said that the PDP would work with the masses.

He promised to work with former Gov. Ayodele Fayose, Sen. Biodun Olujimi and others, to reposition the party and make it formidable ahead of the poll to achieve the task of winning the election then.

“I have been in politics for long and I understand the importance of unity. Let all leaders play their roles. Politics is a team game. “As for me, I am not going to engage in names calling,” Oni said.

The former governor said that he decided to name his…