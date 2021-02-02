Bandits kill 3 in Kaduna State | The Guardian Nigeria News



The Kaduna State Government said on Tuesday that three persons were killed in separate attacks by suspected bandits in Lere and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of the state.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, who made the disclosure in a statement in Kaduna, said the incident happened on Monday.

Aruwan said the military, under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), had reported an attack by armed bandits at Warsa Piti, in Mariri District of Lere local government area.

“Quoting an eyewitness, the military stated that the attackers numbering about six, who masked themselves and dressed in black, invaded the community on Monday night and began shooting sporadically.

According to him, troops mobilised to the location on receiving a distress call and engaged the assailants who then fled into the forest.

He however said that two citizens had been killed.

The commissioner said that the state government also received a similar…