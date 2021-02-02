Bayern loan out Zirkzee, US youngster RichardsSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 13, 2020 Bayern Munich’s Dutch midfielder Joshua Zirkzee reacts after scoring a goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, southern Germany. – Bayern Munich’s young Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee will be on loan to FC Parma until the end of the season, German club boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge announced on Febuary 1, 2021. (Photo by Christof STACHE / various sources / AFP)

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich confirmed the loan departures of Chris Richards and Joshua Zirkzee on Monday while naming Liverpool and Chelsea as their main rivals to sign French defender Dayot Upamecano.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed that 19-year-old Dutch forward Zirkzee was set to join Italian club Parma on loan.

“He wasn’t happy at Bayern,” said Rummenigge, who also confirmed that Parma had the option to buy Zirkzee outright for 15 million…



