Bayern loan out Zirkzee, US youngster RichardsSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich confirmed the loan departures of Chris Richards and Joshua Zirkzee on Monday while naming Liverpool and Chelsea as their main rivals to sign French defender Dayot Upamecano.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed that 19-year-old Dutch forward Zirkzee was set to join Italian club Parma on loan.

“He wasn’t happy at Bayern,” said Rummenigge, who also confirmed that Parma had the option to buy Zirkzee outright for 15 million…