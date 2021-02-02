Biden demands Myanmar military cede power, orders sanctions review | The Guardian Nigeria News

US President Joe Biden called Monday on Myanmar’s military to relinquish power immediately and ordered a review to consider reimposing sanctions lifted during the nation’s transition to democracy.

“The international community should come together in one voice to press the Burmese military to immediately relinquish the power they have seized,” Biden said in a statement.

“The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy,” he said, using Myanmar’s former name.

“The reversal of that progress will necessitate an…