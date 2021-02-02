Biden demands Myanmar military cede power, orders sanctions review | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 01: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki talks to reporters during her daily news briefing at the White House February 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki commented on President Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with Senate Republicans, the government’s response to the military coup in Burma and coronavirus relief legislation, among other topics. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

US President Joe Biden called Monday on Myanmar’s military to relinquish power immediately and ordered a review to consider reimposing sanctions lifted during the nation’s transition to democracy.

“The international community should come together in one voice to press the Burmese military to immediately relinquish the power they have seized,” Biden said in a statement.

“The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy,” he said, using Myanmar’s former name.

“The reversal of that progress will necessitate an…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR