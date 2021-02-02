Buhari, Moroccan leader consider strategic projects | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari and Moroccan leader, King Mohammed VI, at the weekend, discussed joint efforts towards realising strategic development projects such as the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and a fertilizer production plant.

Both leaders, who spoke on telephone, agreed on positive and dynamic bilateral relations in all fields between the two countries since Mohammed’s visit to Nigeria in December 2016 and Buhari’s visit to Morocco in June 2018.

They expressed determination to achieve the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and construction of a fertilizer production plant in Nigeria, as soon as possible.

Buhari, who spoke with the King of Morocco from Daura, thanked the leader for his support in the fight against terrorism and commended Morocco’s support for Nigeria in education through scholarships and training programmes.