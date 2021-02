DJ Cuppy has threatened to sue Afeare Israel, who is better known as Israel DMW, a personal logistics manager to Davido, over an accusatory post he made on his Instagram page. Israel, amidst an ongoing rift between DJ Cuppy and rapper Zlatan Ibile, had claimed that the disc jockey did not “duly reward” Zlatan for his […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper