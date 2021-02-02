Ex-president leaves Kyrgyzstan as criminal case mulled | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kyrgyzstan’s former president Sooronbay Jeenbekov has left the Central Asian country, his representative said Tuesday, as investigators consider opening a criminal probe into his role in a crackdown on protesters last year.

Jeenbekov became the third president to be unseated by political unrest in October, paving the way for populist Sadyr Japarov to take power less than two weeks after Japarov’s release from jail.

Japarov, who was inaugurated last week with Jeenbekov in attendance, has previously said that he didn’t see a reason to investigate his predecessor, despite a man dying on the night of October 5 after security services attempted to put down unrest related to a disputed vote.

But the state prosecutor said Tuesday that investigative bodies were considering opening a criminal case on the basis of a complaint against…