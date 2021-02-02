Hurdles await travellers as airlines enforce new safety protocolsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Canada levies $2000 hotel quarantine fee after Nigerian traveller dies

• UAE bans Nigerians on transit from other countries

• Emirates charges extra N25, 800 – N36, 800 per antigen test in Abuja, Lagos

Nigerians embarking on international trips should brace up for fresh COVID-19 safety measures and chaotic flight schedules if they are lucky to find carriers on their scheduled routes.



This is as countries are changing the travel advisories more rapidly than ever, with travellers paying more for flights, high likelihood of being caught mid-air and stranded on international routes.



Effective yesterday, for instance, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), banned airlines from picking Nigerians transiting through other countries, among other new protocols. That is, only Nigerian passengers flying directly from Nigeria are now welcome in Dubai.



Besides the mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test requirement, some of which the authenticity of results are now in doubt,…