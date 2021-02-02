Insecurity: Akeredolu raises alarm over illegal immigrants in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed concerns at the alarming rate which illegal immigrants pass through the nation’s land borders to perpetrate crime in the country.

Akeredolu raised the concern on Tuesday in Akure when playing host to Mrs Dora Amahian, Zonal Coordinator, Nigeria Immigration Service, Zone F, comprising Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States.

The governor said that Nigerians would be shocked to know the number of illegal immigrants who daily come into the country through the land borders.

He said that there was a need for urgent action to tackle the issue of illegal foreigners becoming permanent residents of the country.

“Something has to be done. A number of criminal activities in our forest reserves are being perpetrated by foreigners. We are facing serious security challenges.

” I don’t know if you can face the challenge. I am not too sure your efforts alone can be sufficient. There is the need for collaboration…