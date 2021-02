Lagos asks court to strike out suit challenging Okada, tricycle ban

Lagos State Government Tuesday asked a federal high court in Ikoyi to strike out the suit challenging the ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles known as okada and ¬†Keke Marwa in some areas in the state. The state attorney-general Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN made the appeal during a court hearing of the suit. Onigbanjo said the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper