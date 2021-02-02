



Michelle Pfeiffer has explained why she turned down the role of Clarice Starling in The Silence Of The Lambs, which eventually went to Jodie Foster. The Scarface star had been the first choice to play the FBI agent opposite Sir Anthony Hopkins as serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 thriller, a role that earned […]

The post Michelle Pfeiffer Says She Rejected Silence Of The Lambs Because Of Script appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper