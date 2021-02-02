US lawmaker Ocasio-Cortez says she is sexual assault survivor | The Guardian Nigeria News

Prominent US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has revealed that she is a survivor of sexual assault, in an emotional video message Monday in which she also described fearing for her life during the deadly storming of the US Capitol on January 6.

The New York congresswoman drew parallels between the lawmakers seeking to “move on” from the Capitol riot and the denial tactics used by abusers.

“They’re trying to tell us to move on without any accountability, without any truth-telling, or without confronting the extreme damage, loss of life, trauma,” she said during her Instagram Live, as she accused Republicans of encouraging violence in the lead-up to the riot.

“I’m a survivor of sexual assault and I haven’t told many people that in my life,” she told her…