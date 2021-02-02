US voices concern on Iran satellite rocket launch | The Guardian Nigeria News

The United States on Tuesday voiced concern about Iran’s launch of a satellite-carrying rocket, saying the test could boost missile work at a moment when the two nations are inching back to diplomacy.

“The United States remains concerned with Iran’s efforts to development space launch vehicles (SLVs), given these programs’ ability to advance Iran’s ballistic missile development,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“SLVs poses a significant proliferation concern due to the fact that SLVs incorporate technologies identical to, and interchangeable with, those used in ballistic missiles, including longer-range systems.”

Iran on Monday announced the first launch of the new Zoljanah carrier, boasting that it can put a 220-kilogram (1,100-pound)…