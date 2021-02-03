



United States President Joe Biden has appointed Nigerian-born Enoh Titilayo Ebong as the acting director of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA). “The appointment meant a return to USTDA where from 2004 to 2019, Ms. Ebong had served in a variety of roles, most recently as the Agency’s General Counsel, and Deputy Director and […]

The post Biden appoints Nigerian-born Ebong as acting director USTDA appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper