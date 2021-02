The Department of State Services (DSS) has re-echoed its alert on the need for Nigerians to be vigilant against ethnic violence in some parts of the country. According to spokesman of the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, “The DSS hereby reminds the public of its earlier warnings about plans by persons and groups to exploit some […]

The post DSS reiterates call against violence in Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper