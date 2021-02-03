English Premiership to introduce virus protocol fines | The Guardian Nigeria News

English rugby union’s Premiership is to introduce £100 ($136, 113 euros) fines for any breaches of coronavirus protocols by players, coaches or members of club staff, it was announced Wednesday.

The Premiership has been using an education first approach.

But from this weekend’s round of fixtures these will be supplemented by financial penalties for any personnel who repeatedly or overtly ignore the rule, either on matchdays or at other times.

Examples of behaviour that would be subject to financial penalties include avoidable breaches of social distancing such as try celebrations and the non-wearing of face masks when required to do so.

The changes have been approved by the Professional Game Board, which comprises of Premiership Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Players’ Association.

“This measure has been introduced to reduce the risks of possible COVID transmission,” PGB chair Chris Booy said.

“While the overall levels of compliance with the minimum…